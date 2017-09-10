Vice President Pence: Trump greatly concern about Irma after briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Vice President Mike Pence as he departs the White House to North Dakota, in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had directed full federal resources to help with Hurricane Irma at it batters the Florida coast and that his latest briefing on the storm caused him great concern.

"Clearly the briefing that we received at Camp David this morning caused the president to have great concern for the impact of the impact of this storm moving up the west coast and the potential through heavy winds and storm surge to compromise cities and compromise lives," Pence said during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's headquarters with members of Trump's Cabinet.

