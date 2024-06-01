Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle for a fundraising event Saturday afternoon.

She is set to arrive at King County International Airport around 3 p.m. and head straight to the event in West Seattle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers of traffic delays and added travel times.

KIRO 7 will be posting live updates of her visit here.

The Vice President Harris visit to #Seattle this afternoon/evening could mean traffic delays in the area. People should plan for road closures and added travel times. As a reminder, we don't have details of the travels to share & don't control the routes. https://t.co/hPDWJ0SsIe — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 1, 2024



