Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle for a fundraising event Saturday afternoon.

She is set to arrive at King County International Airport around 3 p.m. and head straight to the event in West Seattle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers of traffic delays and added travel times.

