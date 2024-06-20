Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Phoenix to mark 2 years since Roe was overturned

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Phoenix on Monday for the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Actress Francia Raisa is expected to join Harris at the Arizona event.

"The Vice President will remind voters that (former President) Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe and the chaos that has followed, and she will highlight the threat a second Trump presidency would pose to reproductive freedom nationwide," the Biden-Harris campaign said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is making abortion access and reproductive freedom a top campaign priority in Arizona, a crucial battleground state in this year's election. On Thursday, Xavier Becerra, Biden's Health and Human Services secretary, is expected to appear in Phoenix and Tucson as part of a six-state "National Reproductive Health for All Tour."

Harris visited Phoenix in early March for a campaign focused on reproductive rights. She later came back to the state in April, this time arriving in Tucson, shortly after the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a 160-year-old law that bans abortions under nearly all circumstances and punishes doctors who provide them.

Harris was expected to come back to the Valley next week during another round of her reproductive rights campaign. The visit is expected to primarily focus on Latino communities, which make up about a third of metro Phoenix's population.

During her last visit, Harris argued that Trump is to blame for the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to uphold the near-total abortion ban.

“Donald Trump is the architect of this health care crisis. And that’s not a fact, by the way, that he hides. In fact, he brags about it," Harris said to a crowd of about 100 supporters who gathered at El Rio Neighborhood Center in Tucson on April 12.

White House officials added that Harris has led more than 85 campaign events focused on abortion since the court’s draft opinion was leaked to the media in May 2022.

Details of the time and place of the vice president's Phoenix event were not immediately disclosed.

National politics editor Dan Nowicki and Arizona Republic reporter Laura Gersony contributed to this article.

