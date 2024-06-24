Vice President Kamala Harris to keep full press on abortion rights in Phoenix stop

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Phoenix on Monday to make the case against former President Donald Trump on abortion rights and mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The Monday event will be Harris’ third Arizona trip focused on reproductive rights. It comes days before the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election on Thursday.

Harris will appear with actress Francia Raisa and the vice president’s remarks will focus particularly on abortion rights in Latino communities, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Donald Trump and his Arizona MAGA allies' attacks on reproductive rights are out of touch with the majority of women in Arizona — and we’re ready to fight back,” Jen Cox, a senior adviser for the Arizona Democratic coordinated campaign, said in a written statement. “The Biden-Harris and coordinated campaigns are continuing to get out the message: in order to protect reproductive freedom, voters must reject Donald Trump."

The Biden administration is making a full court press on the issue of abortion rights in Arizona and across the country.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made reproductive rights a focus when she campaigned in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Mesa on Friday and Saturday. Plus, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last week visited the headquarters of Planned Parenthood Arizona to make the case for the Democratic president.

“No one has been a stronger champion for women's reproductive rights than our vice president,” Haaland told reporters in Mesa on Saturday. “I'm happy that she'll have an opportunity to be here and see all the energy that's happening on the ground in Arizona for Joe Biden, for women's rights, for everything that's on the ballot this time around.”

The vice president has so far held more than 85 events on abortion rights across the country, according to the Biden campaign.

During her trip to Phoenix, Harris will hammer Trump for his role in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and warn against how a second Trump presidency could impact reproductive freedom. The Trump campaign fired back, calling Harris and Biden “extremists” and accusing them of lying about the former president’s record.

“The truth is that the Dobbs Decision returned the power back to the people in every respective state to make decisions on the issue of abortion. Some states will be more conservative and some will be more liberal — but as President Trump has consistently stated — he supports the rights of individuals to determine their laws,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign national press secretary.

Arizona was thrown into chaos when the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs vs. Jackson two years ago. Things became particularly contentious after the state’s highest court upheld an 1864 near-total abortion ban this spring. Lawmakers quickly repealed the law.

Now abortion rights are shaping up to be a major issue in Arizona, especially if a proposition to enshrine abortion rights in the Arizona Constitution is on the ballot. The ballot initiative could "wake up" voters and drive turnout in Arizona this fall, Haaland said Saturday.

“Republicans took us back to 1864 this year.,” state Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Mesa, said Saturday at a canvass event with Haaland and the Biden campaign in Mesa. “We said hell no. We’re not going back to 1864.”

