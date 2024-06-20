Vice President Kamala Harris to hold reproductive freedom campaign event Monday in Maryland

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak in Maryland on Monday on the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a news release from President Joe Biden’s campaign.

The time and location have not yet been announced.

During the Democratic campaign event, Harris will highlight “the threat a second Donald Trump presidency would pose to reproductive freedom nationwide,” the campaign said in the release.

The 1973 Roe decision made abortion a constitutional right. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson in June 2022 shifted the onus to states to decide whether such services are legal.

A Maryland ballot question in the Nov. 5 general election will ask voters whether reproductive freedom should be enshrined in the state constitution.

