Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Detroit on Monday on the second leg of a tour to emphasize the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen the economy for Black Americans.

The White House early Thursday put out a news release saying Detroit would be the second stop on her Economic Opportunity Tour after visiting Atlanta this week. At the Georgia International Convention Center, according to the New York Times, Harris spoke to some 400 people about how the administration is working to help Black businesses and improve the upward mobility of historically disadvantaged groups.

No details were immediately released about when or where Harris would be in Detroit but the tour comes at a time when President Joe Biden is trying to improve his standing among Black voters ahead of the 2024 election. Polls show him trailing or tied with former President Donald Trump in several swing states, including Michigan, and while he enjoys a wide lead among Black people, it is not as strong as it has been in the past, especially among Black men.

It also comes at a time when Michigan is clearly being targeted by both the Biden and the Trump campaigns.

Biden has already announced he will speak at the Detroit NAACP's annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner on Sunday, May 19, making his third visit to the state this year, and Harris was most recently in Grand Rapids in February discussing the need to protect access to abortion in Michigan and nationwide. Trump, meanwhile, held a rally Wednesday evening in Saginaw County, following up on other events he has held this year in Waterford and in Grand Rapids.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Vice President Kamala Harris heading to Detroit on Monday