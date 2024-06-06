Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign for Angela Alsobrooks on Friday

BALTIMORE — Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks on Friday in Maryland — marking the first major campaign event for the Prince George’s County executive since she won last month’s Democratic primary and underscoring the White House’s support for her over Republican Larry Hogan this fall.

Harris and Alsobrooks, both former prosecutors who’ve known each other for years, plan to discuss public safety issues, according to announcements from the campaigns for Alsobrooks and President Joe Biden.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Harris will highlight the Biden administration’s work on gun safety legislation while contrasting it with former Republican President Donald Trump’s record, the campaigns said.

The event will take place in Prince George’s County, though further details were not yet available Thursday.

Alsobrooks defeated U.S. Rep. David Trone in the May 14 primary and is facing Hogan, the former two-term governor, in November. The general election race is expected to be the most competitive U.S. Senate election in Maryland in decades, as Hogan courts Democrats and independent voters whom he won over when he was governor.

A former two-term top prosecutor in Prince George’s County and now in her second term as its top elected official, Alsobrooks would be just the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

Harris, one of the only other two, and a host of other prominent Democrats are expected to appear frequently in Maryland to support Alsobrooks as the party hopes to keep control of the narrowly divided Senate.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, and Laphonza Butler, of California, for instance endorsed Alsobrooks in the primary and have been featured in several of her campaign videos. Butler, the only Black woman currently serving in the chamber, was appointed to her seat last year and recently lived in Maryland, where she donated to Alsobrooks’ campaign.

_______