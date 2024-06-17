Vice President Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, to speak at Tree of Life groundbreaking ceremony

Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will deliver remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tree of Life campus on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s time for us to look forward’: Tree of Life Synagogue building demolition begins

Emhoff is the first Jewish person to serve as the spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, according to the Associated Press.

The campus will include a new synagogue, museum and a memorial to the victims of the 2018 mass shooting there.

Robert Bowers killed 11 worshipers at the synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in the U.S. He was sentenced to death in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

