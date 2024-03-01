Vice President Greg Abbott? Donald Trump says the Texas governor is on his VP short list

Former President Donald Trump said Gov. Greg Abbott is on his short list for vice president in a Thursday interview on Fox News.

Trump, appearing with Abbott on Hannity, said the Texas governor is “absolutely” on the list, when asked about possible VP running mates by host Sean Hannity. Trump has not secured the Republican nomination, but is the front runner and has recently confirmed several vice president contenders.

Trump called Abbott a “spectacular man” and said he was honored to get his endorsement for president.

“He’s done a great job,” Trump said. “Yes, certainly, he would be someone that I would very much consider.”

Trump and Abbott were in Eagle Pass on Thursday, as President Joe Biden visited Brownsville.

Abbott has in the past said he’s focused on Texas, when asked about his interest in being Trump’s running mate.

“My focus is solely on Texas,” he said in Feb. 25 interview on CNN’s State of the Union. “And my interest is first of all, supporting the president, President Trump, getting elected, and that means helping him find the right vice presidential candidate who will help President Trump get elected, and then help him be successful when he does get elected.”

Abbott continued, “I think there’s so many people other than myself who are best situated for that. I can best help President Trump by being the leader of Texas, helping him achieve what he needs to achieve in the great state of Texas.”

In an interview with CBS 11, Abbott said he plans to run for reelection as Texas governor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.