Vice-Chancellors told to 'prioritise' mental health of students

Vice-Chancellors have been told they must “prioritise” the mental health and well-being of new students, as the universities minister says that this requires “leadership from the top”.

In a letter sent to all vice-Chancellors in the country ahead of students’ return to university this week for the start of a new term, Sam Gyimah warned that there is “no negotiation” when it comes to mental health.

“With the new academic year upon us, I’m sure you would agree that good mental health and wellbeing underpins successful participation and attainment,” he said.

“Collectively, we must prioritise the wellbeing and mental health of our students – there is no negotiation on this. To make this happen, leadership from the top is essential.”

Mr Gyimah has previously called for a greater focus on mental health issues, saying that universities’ main purpose is no longer learning.

Last year, a vice-Chancellor warned that universities are turning a blind eye to freshers' week "excesses"

He has said that only “traditional” vice-Chancellors see “the prime purpose of their university as training of the mind”, adding that: “This is no longer the case.”

This week, universities will begin their Freshers’ Week itineraries, with around 400,000 students due to start university as first years.

Last year, a vice-Chancellor warned that universities are turning a blind eye to freshers’ week “excesses”, and urged institutions to end their “permissive” culture.

Sir Anthony Seldon, vice-Chancellor of Buckingham University, said that first-year students should be offered alternative activities to parties and social events where heavy drinking and drug-taking are prevalent.

“The norm for many fresher students involves heavy drinking sessions in bars, which is inappropriate for many students,” Sir Anthony said in a new report.

“Many universities turn a blind eye to excessive drinking, believing that what students choose to do with alcohol, and indeed drugs, is none of their business.”

Sir Anthony's report, published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), outlines how to create "positive universities" also suggests first-year students take psychology courses that teach them about the importance of wellbeing and good mental health.