Vice Adm. Nathan Moore is new Coast Guard Atlantic commander

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard’s Atlantic sector has a new commander.

Vice Adm. Nathan Moore officially took over for Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday on Thursday during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan presided over the ceremony.

Moore has most recently served as the deputy commander for the Atlantic region, based in Portsmouth. He’s also overseen operations in Alaska, the North Pacific and more as the Coast Guard’s seventh district commander.

He’ll be responsible for all of the Coast Guard’s domestic operations east of the Rocky Mountains, which stretches from the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico.

Lunday will be the vice commandant for the Coast Guard and serve in Washington, D.C. In the past two years he’s served as the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, director of Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force East (JTF-E), and Defense Force East commander.

