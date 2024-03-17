‘Vibes are just immaculate’: Good times flow at South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Thousands of people lined the parade route for the annual South Boston Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating Irish Heritage, military service, and commemoration of Evacuation Day at Dorchester Heights.

“This place is lit,” said Cameron Wenger, Plymouth, “It’s electric out here I mean the vibes are just immaculate, these people are off their rocker out here.”

Hadley Prudden, 5 and Ryan Beck, 6 performed in the parade. Prudden said her favorite part of the parade is when she’s in it.

Randy Greeley with the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council was this year’s parade commander.

“It’s weird growing up here in Southie and being part of this, my uncle, my grandfather, and as a service member a lot before us it’s humbling to know I’m doing something that those great individuals in South Boston did,” said Greeley.

From people marching in the parade to people watching on the sidelines, everyone was in good spirits and wearing their favorite shade of green on a day that comes once a year.

“Everybody’s having a good time, great crowds, obviously the bar scene is great too, just everybody having a party,” said Robert Downs, from Delaware.

