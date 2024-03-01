VHS staging adoption event Saturday and Sunday to fight bill on retail sale of dogs

EVANSVILLE — Fighting a bill before Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Vanderburgh Humane Society will stage an adoption event Saturday and Sunday.

The backdrop for the event is House Bill 1412, which "voids local ordinances prohibiting the sale of dogs at retail pet stores," according to an Indiana General Assembly summary of the bill. That effectively blocks cities and towns from banning the retail sale of dogs.

Rep. Beau Baird, R-Greencastle, the bill's chief sponsor, has said it is an "anti-puppy mill bill."

"By implementing statewide regulations, we not only safeguard the wellbeing of dogs, but we also prevent the emergence of puppy mills in our rural areas where animal shelters are already struggling to manage their capacity,” Baird told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in January. “House Bill 1412 is a proactive solution to address the root causes of the unethical breeding practices.”

But VHS urges Holcomb to veto HB 1412, which it calls "an industry-driven bill" that was "drafted and rushed through the Legislature without input from animal welfare organizations."

"HB 1412 ignores the growing problem of pet homelessness and the crisis that Indiana shelters and rescues are facing and would even worsen the problem in many communities throughout the state by forcing our cities and counties to allow pet stores to import and resell puppy mill puppies," a VHS statement said.

"It would void 21 local pet store ordinances, removing an important tool in managing pet overpopulation."

VHS added that HB 1412 "imposes additional burdens on already overwhelmed shelters and rescues, mandating their registration with the Board of Animal Health under the threat of a $10,000 penalty."

The bill does have supporters such as the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare, which calls itself "the largest dog breeding association in the state."

"This is what animal welfare advocacy looks like," Jonathan Lawler, a spokesman for the group, has said. "Representative Baird's House Bill 1412 is a huge step towards eradicating the unethical practices of Puppy Mills and enhancing the overall well-being of canines in every setting including pet stores, professional kennels, and even shelters."

But VHS said HB 1412 would lead to a reduction in adoption fees significant enough to "be a significant financial burden for the organization."

"We are drowning in dogs," a VHS statement quoted Amanda Coburn, the organization's director of advancement. "Corporate greed can never come before the welfare of animals and the will of Hoosiers who love them."

From noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, VHS will stage what it calls a "$14.12 adoption” at VHS at 400 Millner Industrial Drive and at River Kitty Cat Café at 226 Main Street. River Kitty will also be open on Sunday.

"ALL pets of any age will be $14.12 (rounded to $15 if paying cash.)," says VHS's statement. "All normal adoption perks are included in the price: spay/neuter, microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and a starter bag of food."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: VHS staging adoption event to fight bill on retail sale of dogs