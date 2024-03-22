VHO violations upset residents
Alani Letang reports.
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.
On Thursday, the United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
We have a new explanation for the change in Ohtani's story: No one actually talked to Ohtani.
From volunteering to moving your body, these expert tips can increase happiness.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss all the reported news from the shocking gambling scandal between Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his now former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
Paramount has long been viewed as a potential acquisition target as Wall Street awaits the next big media merger.
Boston Consulting Group's new research found that automakers lose an average of $6,000 on every new EV.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
Blockchain is back and Bitcoin is hot, the Ethereum blockchain is seeing price gains, and lots of folks are stoked about ETFs. TechCrunch has reported on Solana's massive, recent price appreciation, digging into its rapid ascent and the reasons why.
Employees could be surprised by employers having the upper hand again in the job market, according to the latest survey from Payscale.
The idea has been floating around for years, but it received a surge of interest in the wake of a 2022 report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said that DAC, as the technology is known, would be essential to achieving net zero carbon emissions. Startups have to find suitable places to stash the CO2 or customers to buy it. One company, AirMyne, is betting that its proprietary liquid is the key to overcoming those hurdles.
Antetokounmpo also missed Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns.
Users have reported that Glassdoor is adding their names and other information to their profile — despite never consenting.
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
Bonuses fell across Wall Street during a challenging 2023, according to a new report, but some bosses were able to buck that trend.
Mazda could be eying a new electric model, but the brand's track record on EVs hasn't been the most promising.
Audi will stop assigning its cars a powertrain-specific name, such as 55 TFSI, as part of a shift toward a smaller and simpler portfolio of models.