VFW Post 1736 announces winners of student Americanism competitions

St. Frances Cabrini School eighth grader Ciara Winkey-Reed placed first in the Veteran of Foreign Wars & Auxiliary Post 1736 Patriots Pen contest. The topic was “How Are You Inspired by America."

The Veteran of Foreign Wars & Auxiliary Post 1736 recognized winners of their student competitions on Americanism at an awards ceremony held Thursday at the St. Frances Cabrini School Activity Building.

Three teachers from an elementary school, middle school and high school were each honored with the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

Jessica Waits, at teacher at Rapides Academy, learned before the ceremony that she won The Smart.Mahr VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award for middle school teachers on the district and state level as well as locally.

“I am surprised and honored,” she said. “I love what I do. I love my kids. My students inspire and challenge me to be better and do better every year. This is my 16th year of teaching.”

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School teacher Kelsey Simmons won in the elementary school category and Tioga High School teacher Cade Richardson won the high school category in the local competition.

In addition to helping veterans, one of the other main purposes of the VFW is to promote Americanism, said Post Commander Rodney Barnett.

“We thank you for this opportunity to get your kids to learn about Americanism,” Barnett told parents and others gathered at the ceremony. One of the ways they do that is through programs like this one.

“We had 1,654 entries for the program this year,” said Linda Kieffer, Auxiliary president and Americanism chair.

Competition categories included Coloring of the American Flag, Drawing of the American Flag, Drawing of an Historical Event and Essay on How I Honor Veterans for elementary school students. Winners from each school who had students entered were announced in addition to overall winners in each category.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students wrote essays on “How Are You Inspired by America” for the Patriots Pen contest. St. Frances Cabrini School eighth grader Ciara Winkey-Reed placed first. Stella Soprano of Our Lady of Prompt Succor placed second, Isabella McDaniel of Rapides Academy placed third and Eve Henry of Our Lady of Prompt Succor placed fourth.

“I’m greatly inspired by immigrants. I’ve grown up around immigrants,” said Ciara. “Most of the people who go to this school who have inspired me are immigrants.”

She read a few lines from her essay.

“Immigrants often leave behind familiarity, culture and comfort to chase the American dream, showcasing incredible courage and commitment. Their ability to overcome obstacles is a constant source of inspiration.”

Ciara is glad to live in America because if she didn’t, she doesn’t think she would have a Catholic education. She said she made the decision to convert to Catholicism when she was in the third grade.

“I do believe if I did not come to this school, and I did not live in America, I would not have the free speech that I do to say, ‘I’m Christian. I love going to a Catholic school,’” she said.

Ciara read another paragraph from her essay that she said was her favorite.

“America has granted me an opportunity where my dreams are not only vivid, but also attainable.”

Rapides High School senior Jada Ortega placed first in the Veteran of Foreign Wars & Auxiliary Post 1736 Voice of Democracy essay contest for high school students. The topic was What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy.”

High school students wrote essays on “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy” for the Voice of Democracy contest. Rapides High School senior Jada Ortega placed first. Micah Cole of Pineville High School placed second and Ruben Kho of Holy Savior Menard placed third.

Ortega has a love for writing and was encouraged by her teacher to enter the competition. She plans to attend LSUA and major in psychology.

Both Jada's and Ciara's essays will go on to the state competition and from there, the winning essays will be sent to national competition.

Overall winners in Coloring of the American Flag are Rayleigh Pitt of Grace Christian, first place; Olivia Coutee of Tioga Elementary School, second place and Brantley Ball of Alpine Christian, third place.

Overall winners in the Drawing of the American Flag are Tinsley Hilger, first place; Tate Dodge, second place and Harper Ducote, third place. All are students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor.

Overall winners in Drawing of an Historic Event are Jase Ducote, first place, and Aven Chaveas, second place, both with Our Lady of Prompt Succor; and Catherine Townsend of Phoenix Magnet, third place.

Overall winners of the How I Honor Veterans essay contest are Chaslynn James of Poland Junior High, first place; Mason Wug of Ball Elementary, second place; and Leon Weekly of Tioga Elementary School, third place.

Winners of each school in the Coloring of the American Flag are: Leal Leglue of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Daisy McKay of Poland Junior High, Aubree Coutee of Verda Elementary, Emily Letherman of St. Frances Cabrini, Bella Evans of Ball Elementary, Owen Roberts of Georgetown High, Brantley Bell of Alpine Christian, Dasmyn Butler of Phoenix Magnet and Olivia Coutee of Tioga Elementary School.

Winners of each school in the Drawing of the American Flag are: MaKaylee Maloy of Georgetown High, Tristan Rachel of Verda Elementary School, Samyaya Cowens of St. Frances Cabrini, Charlotte Cal of Ball Elementary, Mason Bailey of Alpine Christian, Tinsley Hilger of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Payton Carmouche of Poland Junior High, Ada West of Phoenix Magnet and Zoe Telliferoender of Tioga Elementary.

Winners of each school in the Drawing of an Historical event are: Sarah Roberts of Georgetown High, Major Sykes of Verda Elementary, Kia Guillot of St. Frances Cabrini, Jaxson Young, Ball Elementary, John Johnson, Poland Junior High, Jase Ducote Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Major Starr of Phoenix Magnet and Kristopher Reed, Tioga Elementary.

Winners of each school in the “How I Honor Veteran essay” contest are: Aubrey Arnold of Georgetown High, Annabelle Sharbino of Ball Elementary, Lucas Stilley of Verda Elementary, Charmiya Keller of St. Frances Cabrini, Chaslynn James of Poland Junior High, Bryce Louviere of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Leon Weekly of Tioga Elementary School and Madison Hinson of Phoenix Magnet.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: VFW Post 1736 announces winners of student Americanism competitions