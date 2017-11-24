Vettel faster than Hamilton in 1st Abu Dhabi GP practice

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sebastian Vettel was fastest Friday in the in first practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with world champion Lewis Hamilton second.

In hot conditions at the Yas Marina circuit, the Ferrari driver was .120 seconds quicker.

Vettel won the last race in Brazil, but Hamilton clinched his fourth Formula One title — and third with Mercedes — the race before and faces no pressure in the season finale.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third quickest, .148 behind Vettel.

Also, Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley was handed a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for extra engine-part changes amid ongoing reliability issues with supplier Renault.