Veterans show support for OhioHealth Marion patient who died on Father's Day

It was Father’s Day when members of a team working at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital said they witnessed a moving show of support from two veterans.

Marion General Hospital provides a flag ceremony for veteran who die at the hospital. On June 16, when Navy veteran Richard Austin passed away, it was time for that ceremony and show of support. It also was an unusually busy day at the hospital, according to Lori Kramer, a nurse administrator.

“I received a call that a veteran had passed, and it was very important that we do a flag ceremony,” Kramer said. “I immediately reached out to our chaplain, Heather Rodenborg, and we began to search for associate veterans.”

Local veterans gathered at Ohio Health Marion General Hospital on June 16 for a flag ceremony to honor U.S. Navy veteran Richard Austin, who had died that day.

There are many veterans who work at Marion General Hospital − and often they will join in on the ceremony. However, as Kramer explained, it was busy. It also was Father’s Day − and many associates were enjoying time off with their families.

'It's just something that you go and do'

More than 20 family members of the patient were on hand, hoping the ceremony would happen. Many of the family members are veterans, like the patient’s daughter-in-law, Julie Austin, who retired from the Air Force.

That’s when Kramer said another family member called an old friend from college who she knew was a veteran and lived nearby.

Gary Cox Jr. answered the phone and didn’t hesitate to jump in and help. Cox had served in the Marines from 2002 to 2010.

“It’s just something that you go and do. You go and do it and you honor the veteran as best as you can,” Cox said. “It really wasn’t that big of a deal for me. I was just taking care of a friend.”

A flag ceremony for veterans has been a tradition at Marion General Hospital since 2017.

Cox and another local veteran, Joe Harrison, arrived at the hospital and performed the flag ceremony − complete with a march and a salute. Dozens of hospital associates were there to witness the show of support.

Show of support from four military branches

Harrison served in the Army. That means, with Cox’s experience in the Marines, Julie Austin’s time in the Air Force, and Richard Austin’s background serving in the Navy − all four branches of the military were represented at the ceremony.

Richard Austin was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“Words cannot describe how much this service meant to this family, especially to his children on Father’s Day,” Kramer said. “I was so incredibly proud of our staff for not only acting, but for taking time out of a hectic day to be present for the ceremony.”

Lindsey Gordon is a senior media and public relations consultant for OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Veterans lend support for flag ceremony at OhioHealth Marion General