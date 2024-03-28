Veterans' Rock receives donations from Ken Garff Cheyenne

Mar. 27—CHEYENNE — Veterans' Rock assists veterans in need. Rooms filled with clothes, apartment-size furniture, a fully stocked pantry and appliances are all free to veterans.

There is also a bathroom with a shower and tub, a laundry room and a computer room available for use inside the building at 605 South Greeley Highway.

Operating completely off donations, Veterans' Rock often receives used clothes, worn furniture or cars in need of repair. Currently, it has three cars available to give to qualified veteran applicants. This week, the nonprofit received some of its first donations that are brand-new items, including chairs, side tables and a much-needed update to its computer room.

"We couldn't do it without the generosity of this community," said Regina Dodson, program manager for Veterans' Rock. "We don't have any other resources for money, and stuff like that, other than what is donated."

The donations were funded by an investment of around $10,000 from Ken Garff Cheyenne, representing Ford, Toyota and Hyundai. Ken Garff employees also volunteered their time to assemble and transport the furniture to the location in south Cheyenne.

In total, the company donated around 50 pieces, including 10 vacuums, 10 chairs, 10 side tables, air mattresses and hygiene kits, as well as an update to the computer center and prepaid haircuts.

Dodson became emotional when Ken Garff Cheyenne General Manager Kevin Harris announced an additional $1,500 monetary donation to the nonprofit.

"We're so proud of you and your team and everything that you do for our veterans," Harris said to Dodson. "We just can't thank you enough for the hard work, and we want you to know that we're here for you. Keep doing it; we're so glad to be a small part of this big mission. We can't thank you enough."

The nonprofit doesn't receive government funds and isn't associated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Founder and Board Chair Cindy Stockdale started Veterans' Rock in 2020 while working for the VA to fill a need in veteran support that she identified in the community.

With a grant from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the nonprofit purchased a new refrigerator and freezer to store perishable foods. Their pantry is packed with everything from cans of beans to elk meat and ribeye steaks — all donated.

"The first [steak] I gave out when we got these, the guy started crying when I offered him a steak," Dodson said.

Today, Dodson runs the place with volunteer veteran advocates who offer one-on-one support for veterans.

"My day is made when a veteran leaves with a smile," said advocate and assistant program manager Debbie Moberg.

Receptionist Tammy Hatcher said she always tries to remember the names of the veterans who pass through because she has seen how much that can mean to them.

To date, Veterans' Rock has served over 620 veterans and active-duty military members, according to its website.

"Integrity is really shown when your actions line up with your beliefs — could be good, could be bad, but when you act in the same way that you believe, that's integrity in and of itself," Harris said to Dodson. "And what you're doing, and your organization is doing, that integrity at its fullest. You believe that it's right, and you're doing the hard work that it takes. You're not doing it to get rich, and that's just what we love so much about you and your people here, and we would just encourage you to, please, don't ever give up."

Dodson said she doesn't think they'll ever quit serving veterans.

The donation of money from Ken Garff Cheyenne and time from its employees is part of the company's "We're Hear For You" quarterly initiative to support the community.

Harris described the initiative as an employee-led project that recruits volunteers across all departments. He said there were around 100 volunteers who supported this project out of the company's 154 employees. Most employees receive a flat rate and work on commission, but still choose to volunteer their time for the quarterly initiative, though it is not mandatory.

"This is their volunteer effort," Harris said of the employees. "They want to do this."

Stockdale said this donation is one of the larger ones the nonprofit has received to date.

"We don't want to be another Band-Aid," Dodson said. "We want to be part of working with them to find the solution and for them to want to move forward — not that we're making them, but that they begin to want to move forward and to create hope for them and show them options and ways of being able to do that all on their own."

