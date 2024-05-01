Veterans receive free fishing poles during event at Lake Tyler

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Boulders at Lake Tyler held an event on Tuesday offering free food for veterans and discounted their day-use fee for all Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home residents.

East Texas Women: NaTusha Howard providing food, faith to those in need

According to a release, the Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham said The Boulders at Lake Tyler worked with Texas Parks and Wildlife to provide 20 veterans with fishing poles and a fishing license that will be good for one year.

The Texas State Veterans Homes provides affordable, long-term care for Texas veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents. For more information people can visit their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.