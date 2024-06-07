Veterans nonprofit to hold rally after man given bond in DeKalb Co. shooting death of former soldier
In March, a former DeKalb County Police officer, who was convicted after shooting an killing a mentally ill veteran, had his conviction overturned.
Facing a new trial, a court announced Robert Chip Olsen, accused of killing the unarmed and naked Anthony Hill in 2015, was awarded a bond.
Due to the awarding of bond to Olsen, a nonprofit group called Justice 4 Veterans said it would be holding a news briefing Friday morning in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur.
As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Olsen was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years, with 12 year to be served in prison, though he was not convicted of murder. Hill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was fatally shot on March 9, 2015.
The Justice 4 Veteran briefing is expected to happen at 11 a.m.
