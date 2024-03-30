Veterans, kids, celebrate Easter at Fresno Veterans Home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Easter is coming and it’s something to celebrate. Whether coloring eggs or decorating cookies, the holiday typically includes fun activities.

At the Veterans Home of California in Fresno, there were activities for everyone young and old.

“Our residents like to get their face painted, they like to wear bunny ears, they’re decorating cookies right over there, they’re doing little bags,” said Julie Cusator, the public information officer for the Veterans Home.

There were plenty of kids at the event, including children of staff members, as well as family members of the veterans who live at the home.

“It just makes them smile and lifts their spirits and it makes them feel like they’re not forgotten,” Cusator said.

According to Edgar Eugene Red, a Korean War Veteran, “It’s wonderful, it’s a treat for all of us.”

This is the first Easter event at the Veterans Home in four years– the annual event was disrupted by the pandemic.

Organizers say the veterans were thrilled to celebrate the Easter season again, a chance for them to get in touch with their inner child, and just enjoy the company.

“I love everybody. I love every little kid and every grown up and I want them all to be happy in this world,” said Red.

The event also featured an Easter Egg hunt with 1,000 eggs hidden on the grounds of the Veterans Home.

