Veterans to be honored in Memorial Day service at Summit Church, Davenport

The public is invited to one of the oldest continuous observances of Memorial Day west of the Mississippi River at the 105th annual Memorial Day services at Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., Davenport, according to a news release.

Utica Ridge Bridge is closed, so visitors should follow detour signs, the release says.

Summit Church (Scott County Historical Society)

The service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27.

It is a tradition that started at Summit Church in 1919, with Sunday School Superintendent Sally Walker, who wanted to honor World War I veterans from the church. Now, Scott County Historical Society and the Carl Jacobsen Post #639 of the American Legion & Auxiliary, Eldridge, honor all Scott County veterans who have served from the Civil War to the present.

The service will include an honor guard presenting the U. S. Flag, a veteran who will receive the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of patriotic songs, patriotic speeches, and reading of a roll call of Scott County veterans.

After the tribute, everyone is invited to stay for fellowship and refreshments at the historic country church.

