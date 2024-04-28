Veterans, first responders honored at first-of-its-kind event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday night was the inaugural Healing Heroes Ball, an event designed to recognize and show gratitude towards first responders, veterans and active duty members.

The event emulated a typical Military Ball. There was a cocktail hour, dinner, and the night ended with live music on the roof of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

It was a chance for people to get out and have fun with friends and family, but also it was an opportunity to bring attention to the struggles first responders and veterans face.

Best public high schools in Ohio, according to US News and World Report

“We’re kind of in the middle of the largest mental health crisis, I think, that we’ve ever kind of come across, and our veterans and our first responders are so very affected by that with the work that they do,” Angie Mack, the director of development for Stockhands Horses for Healing, said.

Stockhands offers a veterans and first responders program that works with them on mental health. Mack said the ball was all about raising awareness for those in need.

“You talk a little bit about the issues that you’re dealing with and then have a wonderful night to go dancing and have some live music and really kind of celebrate those people that are in our lives that do so much for us,” she said. “So we wanted to have this night be that moment for them.”

One thing that Stephen Corvi, a trustee with the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, said isn’t talked about enough is the spouses to the first responders and veterans.

“They’re the ones who don’t hold the medals and they don’t have the stigma of being in the battlefield, but the battlefield is really sometimes at home,” Corvi said. “So we’re there to support them as well as the veterans and the first responders themselves who are on the front lines every day.”

What does the job market look like for soon-to-be college grads?

Nearly 200 people attended the event, happy to be around familiar faces.

“The military exists for these reasons right here, so that we can enjoy our lives and have the freedoms we have and come to events like this and feel safe,” Corvi said.

Organizers said the night was truly about appreciation. Their goal is to host this event every year and hope more and more people continue to attend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.