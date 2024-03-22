Veterans and first responders hit the Yukon ski slopes with adaptive equipment

An adaptive sports program brought veterans, first responders and their caregivers to the slopes of Whitehorse's Mount Sima earlier this month, and it was free for all participants.

The Shoulder 2 Shoulder program is organized by BC Adaptive Sports, and takes place at various ski resorts in western Canada each year. The March 11-15 retreat in the Yukon was held in partnership with Mount Sima's snow school, and welcomed those who have visible or invisible disabilities that prevent them from using standard downhill ski or snowboard equipment.

Yance Sheehan, an army veteran who served for over two decades, spent his time on the slopes using a ski bike, which is a modified bicycle frame with skis instead of wheels.

"Most of us, we have PTSD from what we've seen and what we did," he said. "I went through some real tough times with that and I realized that I wasn't a soldier anymore ... I was a veteran healing."

Eight instructors from B.C. and Yukon provided individualized support and coaching to this year's Shoulder 2 Shoulder participants at Mount Sima in Whitehorse.

The goal of the program is to provide a safe place for ill or injured veterans and first responders to heal with their support person. The program covers the cost of flights, housing, food, and time on the ski hill and not just for the main program participants. A special feature of Shoulder 2 Shoulder is that it also pays for one caregiver per participant to attend.

Sheehan, originally from Newfoundland, now lives on Vancouver Island, and attended the program with his wife. The retreat at Mount Sima was his first time in the Yukon.

"I decided I wanted to get out there and lead a good quality of life," he said, adding that this program is helping him do just that.

"I would never had this chance ... without these people, without this program."

Megan Simpson, the Snow School Manager, says she's ready to welcome more community members with disabilities to the slopes of Mount Sima.

Last year, with the help of Canadian Adaptive Snowsports, Mount Sima introduced adaptive programs on its slopes. The ski hill can now support participants of all abilities, including those with physical impairments, invisible disabilities, as well as autistic community members.

"I'd like to encourage more people with disabilities to come out and take part in the program," said Megan Simpson, who runs the Mount Sima Snow School. "We're a really supportive hill and we make any adjustments as we can. I'm just a phone call or an e-mail away."

Russ Vida, one of the snow sports instructors from B.C. helped bring the Shoulder 2 Shoulder program to Mount Sima.

Russ Vida is one of the adaptive snow sports instructors from B.C. who helped bring Shoulder 2 Shoulder to the Yukon. The program has been running for a number of years at various ski hills across B.C. This year, retreats were also held at ski hills near Vancouver, at Sun Peaks, and at Mt. Washington. When people apply to the program, they can specify which location they want to go to.

The program's accounting for caregivers is an essential part of Shoulder 2 Shoulder's commitment, Vida said.

"We believe that that's part of the healing process and having a shared experience is important."



The program, he said, aims to remove barriers for the participants to be able to go on a trip together and allow them the time to have little to no responsibility.

"Mount Sima has has just gone beyond all of our expectations with the service and the support that they provided us. The folks here are absolutely amazing," Vida said.

Yvette Goguen attended the Shoulder 2 Shoulder retreat with her brother, who is a veteran.

Yvette Goguen, a caregiver, traveled to Mount Sima with her brother from Saint John, New Brunswick for the retreat.

"It's been a fantastic bonding week for us, as well as the other veterans and their caregivers," she said.