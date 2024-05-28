Veterans, family members honor fallen

May 28—FORT GIBSON — Bob Turner said he always goes to a memorial service on Memorial Day.

Turner, who lives in Coweta, served in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. He said Fort Gibson is not his usual ceremony.

"Most often it's in Angel Fire, New Mexico," he said. "I couldn't make it out there this year so I came here. This is where I'm planning to get planted.

"This is a beautiful place here."

Turner was among many veterans and Gold Star family members in attendance at the Annual Memorial Day Service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Connie Tate, representing the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, placed a wreath along side a wreath laid by David Van Meter, Fort Gibson National Cemetery director. Tate said she was honored to perform in the ceremony.

"It's one of the greatest things I think we can do to show our respect," she said. "My dad served in the Pacific. This is my first time here and I would be honored to come back."

Former State Representative Jerry McPeak served as the Master of Ceremonies. He related to the gathering his time in the military.

"I have seen veterans who were captured and detained as prisoners of war," he said. "We were told if a bee or insect stings you, don't slap it or you will end up a POW. They showed us film of the prisoners with maggots coming out of every hole on their face.

"Seeing what they went through, I give them all the respect in the world."

Keynote speaker Jason Strudler with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency talked about progress the agency has made in identifying remains of soldiers previously unidentified.

"Every day our dedicated team works tirelessly to recover and identify service members from past conflicts," he said. "It is a daunting task but one we take on with unwavering results. While progress has been made, there is much work left to be done."

Members of American Legion Post #20 offered a 21-gun salute and played "Taps" to honor the fallen. Retired Commander Forrest Kirk, chaplain with the Veterans Affairs, offered the invocation and benediction.

Turner said honoring the fallen means everything to him.

"This country, even though as screwed up as it is, is still probably 1,000 times better than anywhere else because of these people right here."