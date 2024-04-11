Veterans Court hosts second graduation ceremony

Apr. 11—JEFFERSON — The Eastern County Court Veterans Court special docket hosted its second graduation ceremony Wednesday morning, commemorating three veterans' completion of the program.

Judge Harold Specht, who oversees the special docket, explained the program.

"In 2018, I became judge, and I promised at that time ... since everybody else had their special docket courts, I decided I would begin a Veterans Court, because we needed to recognize that there were veterans with service-related issues, and we want to help them as much as we can," he said. "So far, it's been very, very successful."

The special docket was certified by the Ohio Supreme Court in August 2022.

Three men graduated from the program on Wednesday, Specht said.

"They have changed their way of life, and they are on their way to continued success," he said.

Specht thanked his staff, as well as staff from the Erie VA, the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission, the Office of Workforce Development, Community Counseling and the Ashtabula County Public Defenders Office.

He said no one from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office ever participates in the program.

"When I first became judge, we were not certified as a veterans court," Specht said. "When you arraign people ... you ask certain questions of them: Are you an American citizen, can you read and write the English language? I added the question, are you a veteran of the military?

"When they say yes, and the trouble they got into with the law appears to be something we can help them with, I would ask them if they would like to participate in an unofficial veterans court," he said. "Way, way back, before we were certified, a gentlemen came though by the name of Konrad Bohm, who took advantage of it. He's the first unofficial veterans court graduate."

Bohm said he did not have a lot to say, as he unfurled a sheet of paper that reached the floor, drawing a laugh from the crowd.

He thanked Specht and court executive Ryan Colby for helping him through the program.

"At the start, it was rather overwhelming, but after talking to the counselors, it all came together, and I'm a much better person," Bohm said.

It is nice to have his family having his back, he said.

"I really can't say much more than just stay strong, and take advantage of this program, so good luck, and remember, if you're going through hell, just keep going," Bohm said. "By the way, since being sober, my pockets have money in them."

He said Wednesday marked three years and nine months of being sober.

"This really helped me a lot," Bohm said.

Each of Wednesday's graduates received a certificate, a gift card and an honor coin, Specht said.

"You guys did a good job," he said to the graduates.

Karl Braid, one of the graduates, thanked the staff.

"Thank you for saving me from myself," he said. "I'm not in prison. Thank you."