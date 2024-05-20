Veterans cheer new VA clinic opening in Visalia

The closer veterans are to their health care, the better their health.

That's the way Visalia's "Voice of the Veterans" Bill Goodreau sees it. And he proudly proclaimed his thinking to hundreds of veterans and dignitaries Friday at the ribbon-cutting dedication of the new Veterans Affairs Visalia Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

For nearly 20 years, local veterans seeking outpatient health-care services have had the choice of traveling to Fresno or to Tulare. The VA Clinic at 500 N. Santa Fe St. in Visalia is an eagerly awaited upgrade. The Tulare VA clinic closed May 15, with the opening of the Visalia clinic on Monday.

"Health care that is not local is health care that is not delivered," said Goodreau, a Vietnam-era Army veteran.

Hundreds of Goodreau's fellow vets cheered and saluted as he noted that they had answered the "bell of war," and that some of their number had not returned. Those lucky enough to return deserved the health care services that are the dividend from a grateful nation.

"This new clinic for vets might be the difference between life and death," Goodreau said.

By any measure, the new clinic in Visalia is a great improvement: centrally located, it will have three times the space, more services and modern upgrades.

Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Maisha Moore described why the new clinic is a game-changer for veterans' health care.

"Today, we are not just opening a building, we are opening doors to enhanced healthcare, improved services and better accessibility for our veterans," Moore said.

"Initially, the Visalia clinic will offer primary care, women’s health services, mental health services, audiology, telehealth, and labs," Moore said. "A range of specialty services will be phased in, such as imaging, optometry, physical therapy, pharmacy, and podiatry.

"This phased-in approach ensures that we meet the evolving needs of our veterans with the highest standards of care."

And most important, Moore added, the new clinic has 115 parking spaces.

"Our goal is to create access to care that makes sense for the population we serve," she said.

The clinic is expected to serve the nearly 5,000 South Valley veterans who are already enrolled, with the potential to expand services to an additional 36,000 vets who live in the area.

The VA said in a statement, "The decision to establish the Visalia clinic reflects our strategic initiative to enhance healthcare accessibility for veterans. The necessity for a larger and more advanced facility has become evident due to the increased demand since 2016."

South Valley veterans have relied on the Tulare clinic for about 20 years, but it was not long before it was clear a larger clinic was needed.

Discussions to create a new clinic in Visalia began in 2016, and in 2022, the VA began working with Ryan Companies Construction and VA staff to design the clinic.

In a serendipitous turn of events, the building at Santa Fe and Murray near downtown Visalia became available a couple of years ago. It was originally built about 2000 by Buckman-Mitchell Insurance, Inc., one of Visalia's oldest companies. Buckman-Mitchell was bought out in 2018 by national chain Gallagher's Insurance, which after a couple of years moved out of the building.

The fact that it is being repurposed as the vet clinic is a great advantage to downtown Visalia development.

The Visalia clinic totals 25,000 square feet, three times larger than the Tulare clinic. The renovation cost was $12.5 million.

The new clinic has 17 examination rooms and a procedure room.

The new clinic will eventually include services that have not been available previously to South Valley vets, including a pharmacy.

Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian summed up the significance of the day in his remarks as he addressed the many veterans in attendance.

"You are the best of our community and of our country."

