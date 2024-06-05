Veterans Bridge closed for the month as engineers make $860,000 repairs

ST. CLOUD — Drivers will have to coordinate a new route to downtown St. Cloud this month. Veterans Bridge is closed starting June 3 through at least the end of June, St. Cloud’s Assistant City Engineer Luke Langner told the St. Cloud Times.

The project began on Monday and will cost roughly $860,000. The state is providing $750,000 in funding with local options sales tax covering a large portion of its remaining amount, Langner said. After the project is completed, two of the bridge’s glands, which are the part of the bridge's expansion joint that help with the flow of water, will be replaced, security fencing will be installed under the bridge and the railings will be removed, cleaned and returned with a new powder coating.

Veterans Bridge’s $860,000 bill has $400,000 allocated for two glands, $400,000 for railing work and $60,000 for fencing.

More: Parts of shuttle touch down Space shuttle comes to St. Cloud as downtown location doubts emerge

The glands, which prevent water from going through the beam span bridge, will help with erosion and better preserve the riverbank long-term.

“We don’t want water seeping down the bridge because it could cause erosion,” Langner said. “We had a gland fail on one end in 2022, which was temporarily fixed, and it eroded the concrete underneath the bridge that is intended to help stabilize the embankment.”

The new security fencing being installed under the bridge is intended to protect the city’s existing infrastructure, such as communication lines and the water main. Langner said the original railing will not be returned until September, and a temporary replacement will be in place when the bridge initially reopens.

Alternative Routes

City staff put together a document outlining plans for traffic mitigation. Langner said there are two routes, one for pedestrians and another for vehicles. He said vehicles will take a different detour route to avoid downtown as increased traffic would pose a safety risk for outdoor dining.

Pedestrians on the west side of the bridge should take 5th Avenue N. south to 2nd Street S., also known as Minnesota 23, and utilize the Granite City Bridge. After going across the Granite City Bridge, continue straight to Wilson Avenue E. and head north until reaching E. St. Germain Street. Those coming from the east side of Veterans Bridge should follow those directions in reverse.

Those driving vehicles will follow a different route. Those on the west side of the bridge will turn right onto 10th Avenue and keep going until reaching Minnesota 23 then head over the Granite City Bridge until reaching Lincoln Avenue SE. and then turn left until reaching E. St. Germain Street. Those coming from the east side of the bridge will follow those directions in reverse.

Corey Schmidt covers local government for the St. Cloud Times. He can be reached at cschmidt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud's Veterans Bridge closed with repairs totaling less than $1M