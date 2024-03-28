Veterans Benefits Fair set in San Angelo

Mar. 28—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dr. Dawn Buckingham announced Thursday that the VLB and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) are hosting a Veterans Benefits Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at Concho Valley Transit, 510 N. Chadbourne St., in San Angelo.

VLB and TVC representatives will share information about benefits offered to military members, veterans, and their families, including:

VLB land, home, and home improvement loan programs; Texas State Veterans Homes; Texas State Veterans Cemeteries; TVC resources for Claims, Employment, and Healthcare; VA resources to assist with healthcare and claims; and local veterans' resources.

Register to attend here: tinyurl.com/yc7pkea6