Veterans band together to fix up fellow vet’s home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When we think of the sacrifices military service members make for our country, we often think of their time spent in the military.

However, the consequences of those sacrifices often outlast their time in the military by decades, and that leads to an unbreakable bond between veterans.

World War II veterans take off for France for 80th anniversary of D-Day

Paul D’Agostin joined the U.S. Army in 2003.

“My dad was military, and my dad’s dad was military,” D’Agostin explained. “I felt like it was my opportunity to serve; that I needed to give back to my country.”

He served for 17 years, including deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait, before he medically retired in 2020.

“I have had some injuries, some visible, some invisible,” he said. “Most veterans, we’re dealing with something, so there’s always a struggle there, and a lot of times it’s invisible wounds.”

North Alabama WWII veterans travel to Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day

D’Agostin’s time serving our country left him with long-term effects from injuries.

His story caught the eye of a local nonprofit called BeArded WARRIORs and the Home Depot Foundation.

“Some of his physical ailments from his military service kind of got in the way of him being able to do as much as he wants to outside, helping his wife and whatnot,” explained Ty Oswald, founder of Bearded Warriors.

Paul, his wife Angela, and their three kids live in Hazel Green, and their home and yard needed some repairs.

“We couldn’t do this by ourselves,” D’Agostin said. “I’m physically unable to do it. My wife, as much as she tries, she just can’t. So, these are things that are creature comforts of life, that a lot of people look past and they don’t think about it, but to us, it’s a true blessing.”

Still Serving Veterans helps vets access $8.8M in VA benefits

Some projects included building new playsets for the girls and a new shed, along with regrading the yard to prevent flooding problems they’ve had recently.

The veterans who volunteered their time at the home last month provided a visual example of the unbreakable bond between vets.

“There’s a lot of vets out there that are struggling, and we always try to take care of each other, and it doesn’t surprise me one bit,” D’Agostin said. “There’s some big hearts out there, and we see that now.”

“I get just as much out of these events as the vets that we help and whatnot,” Oswald explained. “These events are twice a year, and they’re always really special because we’re not only helping a vet in their home and stuff like that. We’re also leaving them with a better quality of life.”

Veterans Voices: Army veteran couple serves fellow veterans

That’s what D’Agostin’s family has now, thanks to a show of gratitude which was small compared to the immense sacrifices he made while serving our country and continues to make to this day.

“It’s been a real blessing watching all these people come out,” D’Agostin said. “My eyes have been shedding tears…and just giving it back to God. Just really thankful for all this.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.