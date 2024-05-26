Veterans Affairs: Gratitude owed to servicemen and women who lost their lives

Albin Weier of Brecksville visits the grave of his cousin Ronald J. Mani, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County on Memorial Day in 2021.

Following the cessation of hostilities of our nation’s Civil War, an organization of Union veterans — known as the Grand Army of the Republic — established “Decoration Day” on May 5, 1868, as a time for the nation to honor its war dead by placing flowers on the graves of the fallen.

And although many Southern states' local observances claiming to be the first occurrences honoring Civil War dead pre-dated Decoration Day by two years, it wasn’t until 1966 that Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, New York, the birthplace of Memorial Day.

It was there, on May 5, 1866, when a ceremony was held to honor local veterans who had fought and died in the Civil War. Businesses and government offices were shut down, and flags were flown at half-staff. As the 19th century closed, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held nationwide on May 30.

Then, in 1971, Memorial Day was designated a national holiday and observed annually on the final Monday in May.

This upcoming weekend of remembrance is of particular importance for those of us serving our nation’s veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. It is a solemn occasion, a time to reflect upon the deepest and most profound gratitude owed to the men and women of our armed forces who have given their lives in service and defense of our nation and our liberties. We remain steadfast in our commitment to honor and cherish their memory and legacy.

The freedoms we enjoy each day have been paid for with the blood, sweat and tears of generations of Americans fighting and dying in wars and conflicts across the globe. Since the American Revolution, more than 1.3 million service members have given their lives in combat or direct support of designated military operations.

We must also remember that standing behind each of our fallen heroes are spouses, children, parents and siblings. These Gold Star families are owed the highest respect and regard, as they, more than most, know the cost of freedom all too well.

As our country was enmeshed in the throes of a devastating Civil War, wherein more than 650,000 Americans died, President Abraham Lincoln spoke of the sacred obligation to America’s veterans during his second inaugural address in 1865, “… to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan …”

President Lincoln’s continued advocacy on behalf of veterans until his assassination, ultimately led to the creation of the Veterans Administration, now known as the Department of Veteran Affairs.

As aligned with President Lincoln’s vision, the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System works tirelessly to care for and improve the lives of the more than 134,000 veterans, including 10,913 female veterans, spanning 21 counties, who sought our services last year.

From connecting veterans to the earliest and best care, to specialized services like mental health and suicide prevention support, and servicing veterans with military environmental exposures under the recently expanded Promising to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, the VA upholds the highest principles of compassionate and veteran-centric care.

As we celebrate this year’s Memorial Day, it is critical not only to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also honor and recognize those veterans who returned home and continue to struggle with injuries, illness, anguish and mental health challenges.

It is these veterans — including many who seek VA services — who connect us to the fallen today and every day.

To all of you who will visit and remember a loved one today, I wish you continued peace, strength and comfort. Have a safe and relaxing holiday.

Jill Dietrich Mellon is executive director/CEO VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in Cleveland.

