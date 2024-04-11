New Veterans Affairs clinic off Northpointe Drive in site review phase with city

ZANESVILLE − The new 19,000-square-foot Veterans Affairs clinic off Northpointe Drive on James Court in the Northpointe Center is likely to have a 2025, possibly 2026, opening, said Community Development Director Matt Schley of the Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation.

“That project is currently in its site review phase,” said Schley of the clinic, which will offer veterans medical care including primary care services, specialty health services for PTSD, and nutrition and mental health services. “We’re about 75% through the review.”

Matt Schley

Schley said the project has a few things that to be need addressed, but despite that should be approved by summer.

“They will likely break ground this year,” Schley said. The clinic will create 50 jobs.

The VA Clinic is a new build initiated by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, who released a contract for bid. It was won by Kevin Knight of KMC Construction of Virginia

“(The VA), they have to have a certain number of clinics in each service area, and it’s based on a formula involving the census,” said Schley. “There are certain criteria that must be met when contractors and developers go and place their bids. They secure options on property and place bids on building the clinic and maintaining the clinic. They submit that to the government and then (the VA) awards the contract.”

Schley said it was that criteria that dictated where in Muskingum County the clinic needed to be located.

“The city’s role in the VA Clinic is only our standard regulatory, zoning, building codes, and the like,” said Schley. “Which is why we’re involved in the site plan review.”

Schley said if they’re able to break ground this year, and they have a standard 18-month construction window, then Zanesville could expect the VA Clinic to open towards the end of 2025 or the start of 2026.

“It’s a much bigger facility than the current VA Clinic,” said Schley, which is located at 2800 Maple Ave. “It’ll be a great location for veterans to get medical care.”

It's unclear if the new clinic will impact the current VA clinic, located at 2800 Maple Ave Suite L.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: New Veterans Affairs clinic in the works for Zanesville