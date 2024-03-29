Veterans Affairs announces record enrollments

Mar. 29—The Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday announced it has enrolled 7,141 Indiana veterans in VA health care over the past 365 days — 37.67% more than it enrolled the previous year.

Nationally, VA enrolled 401,006 veterans in VA health care over the past 365 days — 30% more than the 307,831 it enrolled the previous year. This is the most yearly enrollees in at least five years at VA, and nearly a 50% increase over pandemic-level enrollment in 2020.

The VA in a news release said this has been made possible by the PACT Act, which has allowed VA to expand VA health care and benefits to millions of veterans.

The agency also said it is conducting the most aggressive outreach campaign in its history, including hosting over 2,600 events since the passage of the PACT Act, launching a $16+ million advertising campaign, using public service announcements, and — for the first time ever — sending text messages to veterans encouraging them to enroll in VA health care.

VA is continuing these aggressive outreach efforts throughout 2024, with more than 550 in-person events already scheduled for this year.

"We want every eligible Veteran to enroll in VA health care for one simple reason: veterans who come to VA are proven to have better health outcomes — and pay less — than veterans who don't," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

For more information about VA care, visit VA's health care website. For more information about the impact of the PACT Act, visit VA's PACT Act dashboard.