Veteran Salute: Life changing injury in Vietnam leads to lifetime of healing others

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What started as service to the country turned into a life-changing injury, shifting Sergeant Gerald Appelhans’ perspective on his purpose in the world, and the difference he could make for others.

For the Appelhans siblings, the military was seen as a way out of poverty.

“My oldest brother was in the Army,” Appelhans said, “my next brother was in the Air Force, and then my other brother was in the Navy, and then I was in the Marine Corp.”

In weapons and demolitions, Appelhans was trained in bazookas, machine guns, flamethrowers and mortars. Attached to a rifle squad, his day-to-day focused on giving them support wherever the mission took them.

“We were a fleet landing team,” he said. “What our job was, wherever there was a hot spot in Vietnam they would either fly us in or we would make an amphibious landing and go to that hot spot until the hot spot was cooled, and then they’d fly us back or take us back to the ship.”

Running those missions, Appelhans was put into a life changing situation.

“I was hit with an artillery shell, the fragments of the artillery shell,” he said. “It actually hit so close to me, the ground opened up and the blast got me before the shrapnel did.”

Sent to hospitals across Dong Ha Vietnam, a navy ship and Guam, one thing stood out to him.

“I would go down to what was a physical therapy room and I would workout,” he said. “There was a room there but they didn’t have a physical therapist. When I was in Guam, when I started rehabbing there was a physical therapy department, but no physical therapist.”

The marine thought back to his country trips with the military before arriving in Vietnam.

“Going across the mountains down to Ponce, I saw a lot of people walking along the roads,” he said. “They had twisted arms and were crippled. I kept asking ‘what’s the deal, why are these people like that?’ The answer was they didn’t have anybody to help them. If they broke something that was the way it stayed.”

With the thought of all those hurt people making it through without help, and his experience with self recovery, the sergeant knew his service to others wouldn’t end alongside his time in the military.

“When I came out, the first thing I searched for was how you become a physical therapist,” Appelhans said. “The good lord had a plan for me. Because of that, for the next 41 years I was a physical therapist.”

For a decade-and-a-half, Appelhans worked for the Baptist Memorial Hospital out of Memphis, until bringing his healing touch to the Capital City, working at Stormont Vail for 26 years.

