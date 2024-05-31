Veteran Pasco detective IDed as officer who shot machete-wielding man during confrontation

A veteran Pasco police officer shot and killed a machete-wielding man in a confrontation outside a Court Street strip mall.

The Regional Special Investigations Unit identified Detective TJ Orth as the officer who opened fire when Salih Belsic, 47, allegedly charged at him on May 23.

Orth, a street crimes unit detective, has spent more than eight years with the department, and worked for Sunnyside police previously. He is currently on paid administrative leave, Franklin County sheriff’s Commander Marcus Conner said in a release.

An autopsy found Belsic died as a result of multiple gunshots.

Belsic, who suffered from mental health issues, had a history of threatening people with machetes over the course of the last decade.

Pasco police were called to the area of the RiverView Plaza on Court Street about 6:45 p.m.

Witnesses have said Belsic chased at least one 18-year-old man to his car while holding the weapon.

Orth was part of a group of officers who arrived at the plaza about the same time.

Officers tried to calm Beslic, but he allegedly refused to give up his weapon. Instead, he charged at officers, a Pasco police Facebook post says

They were in an alleyway near the Cornerstone Church Tri-Cities when Orth shot Beslic, who died at the scene.

Belsic’s family has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation, Conner said in the latest release.

The Regional Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation, Pasco police said. The unit draws officers from Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Conner said they have recovered a bladed weapon from the scene and officers were wearing body cameras. No video has been shared from the shooting.

Investigators have found several people around Round Table Pizza and the Circle K gas station at Road 32 and Court Street who may have witnessed the shooting and Belsic’s activities before the shooting.

Anyone who may have been in the area between 5 and 7 p.m. on May 23 are asked to contact Sgt. Steve Warren by phone at 509-545-3501 or email at swarren@franklincountywa.gov.