Veteran-owned LJ All Star Cuts is about community and love of sports: meet the barbers

A longtime barber in Norwich now has his own barbershop.

LJ All Star Cuts opened Dec. 30, owned by Luis Jiménez and Miguel Colón, Sr. Cólon is a U.S. Navy veteran who recently graduated from business school. He decided to open a barbershop just before graduation. Jiménez, a barber for now 24 years, also wanted to open a barbershop.

Jiménez thanks God for blessing him with his barbershop, and said what he does is “for God.”

The business is already growing rapidly, with six of the seven barber stations filled, even though it's only been open for three months, Colón, also the chief executive officer.

LJ All Star Cuts owner Luis Jiménez cuts Carlo Velazquez's hair Wednesday. The barbershop opened in December, and is off to a good start, Jiménez said.

“We’ve been spreading the word; talking to members of the community,” Colon said, who is still working a full-time job at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, R.I.

New customers are coming on a weekly basis, and the independent contractor barbers are happy and making money, Colón said.

Meet the barbers

Jiménez started as a barber in Puerto Rico in 2000. His first barber job in Norwich was at Gio’s Barbershop on Central Avenue in 2008. In the following years, he’s switched between other barbershops and gained a lot of customers. He’s dreamed about opening his own barbershop 14 years, Jiménez, also the master barber, said.

Other barbers in the shop are also experienced.

Manny Lopes has been a barber longer than Jiménez; for 32 years, starting at eight years old. Building bonds with customers over long periods of time means you’ll never run out of customers, he said.

LJ All Star Cuts barber Youri Chancy cuts Griswold resident KeKe Boyce's hair Wednesday. Boyce said the barbershop is a good experience and has nice people.

The newest barber to the shop is Tiktok star Youri Chancy, who has been a barber for eight years. He’s known Jiménez for awhile. He’s confident the LJ All Star Cuts will be around for the long term, he said.

A regular haircut costs $30, or $25 for children and seniors. Haircut, beard and eyebrows cost $45, a line up costs $20, and a skin fade costs $35. There’s also a 10% discount for veterans, police, and fire department personnel.

A welcoming atmosphere to enhance customer experience

The LJ All Star Cuts concept is driven by the customer experience. Walking in, the barbershop has a welcoming atmosphere, and sports décor and memorabilia all over. There’s a New York Yankees corner in one area, a Boston Red Sox area elsewhere, a case of sports cards and figurines, and a football themed waiting area, Colón said.

“(It’s) a community type of setting, where everybody’s voice matters,” he said.

The customers also appreciate the barbers' professionalism and expertise, Colón said.

LJ All Star Cuts is decorated with plenty of sports memorabilia. The waiting area is football themed.

What the customers say

Griswold resident KeKe Boyce visited LJ All Star Cuts for the first time Wednesday, and it left a good impression on him.

“It’s an experience,” he said. “Nice people too.”

Norwich resident Alexander Lara also went to LJ All Star Cuts for the first time Wednesday. He’s seen the barbershop in passing, so he wanted to try it. The barbers know what they’re doing, and they pay attention to detail, he said.

“I’ll definitely be back when I need a haircut,” Lara said.

What’s next?

Cólon wants to get the last barber station filled, and get involved with sports in the city, and also join the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce, he said.

Eventually, the barbershop will have its own school to train young barbers, Jiménez said.

