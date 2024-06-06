Veteran officer sworn in as new assistant police chief in Miami Township

A local police department has a new assistant chief.

The Miami Township Police Department swore in James McCarty as its new assistant chief on Wednesday morning.

He joined the department in 2017 after working for the Miamisburg Police for five years (2012-2017), according to his Linkedin profile page.

The department posted a picture on social media and congratulated him on his promotion.