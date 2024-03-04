Veteran: ‘It’s been like a miracle in my life’

When LaRanza Carson first met Sherman Caldwell of Gary at the Gary Metro bus station, she learned he was homeless.

The former U.S. Marine was down on his luck and down on himself when the pair began a conversation on the bench where Caldwell was sleeping each night that ultimately put him on a new path.

“Mr. Sherman Caldwell was one of my first clients,” said Carson, who is program director of Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program & Supportive Services for Veteran Families for Volunteers of America Ohio and Indiana.

Carson recognized in Caldwell what she often sees in the individuals she meets in her role, veterans in need of services but unsure of where to get them or that they even exist. She knew she could help.

Carson was able to open up a dialogue with Caldwell and connect him to the needed services to help change his trajectory.

“It’s been like a miracle in my life,” said Caldwell, who celebrated his 63rd birthday Monday.

Caldwell and Carson both fought tears as they recalled his journey.

“I wasn’t aware of the programs. I‘m so glad I was able to find out about them,” Caldwell said. He said he was resistant to help and down on himself and did not see a way out before meeting Carson.

His father, Jim Caldwell of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, said he and other members of the family had tried to reach Caldwell and help him, but they were not able to.

“I can vouch for the change that has taken place in my son’s life. I don’t want to cry. It’s been a tremendous change. Between you guys and him. It came from inside of him,” Jim Caldwell said.

Carson and Caldwell were joined Monday in the American Job Centers, Volunteers of America offices in Gary by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and James D. Rodriguez, U.S. Department of Labor Assistant Secretary for Veterans’ Employment and Training. His story was used to highlight the work the office does for Northwest Indiana’s veterans.

“One of the reasons we invite the administration to Northwest Indiana and Gary, Indiana, is to see the wonderful work we do every single day,” Mrvan said, adding to be able to move someone homeless in a bus station to a housed situation more importantly shows veterans someone has their back. “That’s why we are here.”

Rodriguez said no person in America ever should experience homelessness.

“I think that’s more important when we talk about our veterans. The word homeless and veteran should never be tied together,” Rodriguez said.

The pair were joined by Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Common Councilman Mark Spencer for a tour of the offices and an explanation of the various services and partnerships coordinated through VOA.

Mrvan said telling success stories is important.

“You’ve got to celebrate the Shermans,” Mrvan said.

