Veteran gifted service dog named in honor of fallen Olathe Marine

OLATHE, Kan. — This Armed Forces Day, one of Kansas City-area charity is thanking everyone who served and remembering a life we recently lost.

“Freedom’s not free,” said Paul Chapa. “We have to continue as a nation to collectively find ways to put our veterans and their families at the front of the line instead of the back of the line.”

Chapa is the founder of an organization called Friends in Service of Heroes or F.I.S.H.

One of the ways they serve military members is by donating service dogs to veterans.

“Service dogs are we call them the best medicine. They’re angels with fur,” Chapa said.

On Saturday, they held an Armed Forces Day event at the New Century Airport, where they gave Kenton Dayvault his service dog Donovan.

Donovan is named after Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis from Olathe, who was killed in a helicopter crash in February.

“I just want his legacy to live on to the best that it can,” Dayvault said.

Presenting the new service animal to Dayvault was Donovan’s father, Greg. He told FOX4 that Donovan always wanted a life in the military and that his legacy was one of service.

When asked if a service dog could be named in his son’s honor, he said “yeah that’d be awesome. So, Donovan’s legacy would continue to live on and help make a difference in someone’s life.”

Dayvault said he’s looking forward to having Donovan by his side.

“Having something that you can go through your emotions with that’s going to be there for you,” he said. “He knows when you’re upset, knows when you’re anxious. But being able to go through that with somebody is helpful rather than not having anybody to go through it with.”

