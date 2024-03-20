Veteran found strangled at West Palm VA Medical Center; roommate charged with murder

WEST PALM BEACH — Nurses found a psychiatric-care patient strangled in the bathroom of the VA Medical Center on Saturday morning, March 16. Investigators say his suspected killer left a Bible on the floor with a hand-written note: "God, I have lived a good life. Take me home."

Federal agents found a black pen and the same handwriting in a Bible on the bedside table of the patient's roommate, 33-year-old Christopher James Schweikart. Authorities charged Schweikart with premeditated murder Monday, March 18, after they say he admitted to killing the man, whose name has not been released.

"I just want to die. I want to die so bad," a nurse said Schweikart told her after his roommate's body was discovered. "I killed the guy. I put my hands around his neck. He wanted to die."

Two agents with the Department of Veterans Affairs arrived at the Riviera Beach complex about two hours before sunrise on Saturday and interviewed Schweikart, unhandcuffed, in the cafeteria. When told that he was not under arrest and could stop the interview at any time, Schweikart "replied with something to the effect of 'I can't lie,' " according to a report from VA agent Sara Medina.

He told investigators that his roommate was talking about Vietnam before Schwikart followed him into their shared bathroom and strangled him with both hands. A nurse said Schweikart told her that "when the victim had no more life in him," Schweikart positioned his body on the toilet "so that it would not look so obvious." Then he returned to bed.

Schweikart ended the interview after five minutes and indicated that he wanted a lawyer. If convicted of premeditated murder, he could be sentenced to death.

Though his place of residence is not disclosed in court documents, public records indicate that Schweikart has family living in Palm Beach County. During his first appearance in federal court Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Matthewman denied bail for Schweikart and granted his request for time to hire an attorney. No attorney was listed as of Wednesday morning.

A federal investigation into the 2019 suicide of a U.S. Army veteran faulted the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach for a lax attitude toward ensuring patient safety, according to a report from the same year.

Sgt. Brieux Dash, 33, died at the VA Medical Center. Family members told The Palm Beach Post in the days after Dash’s death that he had been diagnosed with PTSD.

The report from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found that several security cameras were not functioning properly in the unit where he died, and that more than half of the employees working there had not completed required training.

While VA officials had a discharge plan for Dash, “there was no single unifying treatment plan” for him, the report said. The Veterans Health Administration requires such a plan, complete with measurable goals and interventions.

Andrea Madrazo, a spokesperson for VA Medical Center West Palm Beach, declined to comment on this week's incident or confirm whether an internal investigation is ongoing. She also declined to specify the name, age and place of residency of the victim, as well as how long Schweikart was a patient at the VA Center.

She directed all inquiries to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, whose press secretary Terrence Hayes declined to answer the same questions.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Veteran charged with murder in West Palm Beach Florida VA Center death