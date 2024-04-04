Veteran FHP trooper pleads guilty to theft conspiracy working in Jacksonville DEA task force

A longtime Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a federal task force in Jacksonville pleaded guilty Thursday to helping plan the theft of money and pounds of drugs confiscated from criminals.

Joshua Grady Earrey, 45, faces at least five years in prison under a plea deal where he admitted three charges from an 11-count indictment filed last year against him and a Nassau County lawman, James Darrell Hickox.

Hickox is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday about that case.

Earrey, who was a trooper for 22 years and once a finalist for the state’s law enforcement officer of the year recognition, hung his head and sat quietly before the hearing where he entered guilty pleas to illegally possessing guns while using drugs; conspiring to defraud the government; and conspiring to distribute drugs that, in this case, had previously been seized by Earrey and his colleagues.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper searches the trunk of a car stopped on Interstate 295 over suspected drug crimes in this photo from 2006.

Fallout: Charges dismissed: Arrest of agents taints case in attempted murder of Jacksonville officer

“Is that what happened?” U.S. Magistrate Laura Lothman Lambert asked after reading part of the plea agreement.

“Yes, your honor,” answered Earrey, a member for several years of a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force who was described in a court filing as becoming addicted to oxycodone because of back problems. Earrey told the judge he had been treated for drug addiction and has been sober for a year.

Prosecutors charged last year that Earrey and Hickox, another member of the DEA task force, with stealing cash and contraband seized as the task force did its work. A superseding indictment filed in September claimed the men removed thousands of dollars from evidence bags and that Earrey filed false paperwork about the amount seized.

Prosecutors also contended that Hickox had checked out hundreds of pounds of marijuana from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office evidence department, saying it was being taken away for disposal, and that he and Earrey distributed the drugs for a profit.

A lawyer for Hickox told a judge in February that his client was also working on arranging a plea deal.

Earrey and Hickox were both fired from their law-enforcement jobs, Times-Union news partner First Coast News reported last year.

Lambert said before Earrey entered his plea that his sentence carried the five-year minimum sentence because a charge in his case involved more than 500 grams of substances including cocaine or more than 220 pounds of marijuana.

Because magistrates can’t handle sentencing, Lambert said Earrey’s sentence would be decided by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger. No sentencing date has been set.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trooper pleads guilty to theft conspiracy in Jacksonville DEA task force