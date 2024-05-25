Veteran emphasizes meaning behind Memorial Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As we head into Memorial Day weekend, many are probably planning out some fun activities, but one local veteran wants to remind people about the true meaning behind Memorial Day, to honor the veterans who laid down their life for us.

We spoke with an Air Force veteran who said it is hard to see gravesites of veterans go overlooked on Memorial Day weekend.

Oklahoma National Guard announces Memorial Day Ceremony

It is why he and many others spent Friday placing flags throughout Kolb Cemetery.

“This morning I came out to visit my grandfather’s gravesite, and I saw that this time at the cemetery, there hadn’t been any flags put out yet,” Lee Maples, Air Force veteran said.

Maples is an Air Force veteran of 16 years, but his commitment to his fellow veterans never ended.

“The caretakers of the cemetery assist them in getting these flags out,” Maples said. “So, it’s just the three of them right now doing it at 508 veterans out here.”

He doesn’t blame the cemetery. Instead, he thinks there’s been a drop in younger generations stepping up to honor veterans.

“One day out of the year that we get to honor those that don’t have a voice out here,” Maples said. “We’ve got to get some younger folks in those organizations to be out here to help do this.”

He hopes that people recognize the true meaning behind the holiday.

“To be able to come out here and put these flags out today to honor these men and women, to ensure that their families are able to come out here to see some organization cared to honor their loved ones,” Maples said. “That’s what it means for Memorial Day to me.”

He adds that Kolb Cemetery isn’t the only place struggling with this. If you are interested in getting involved with an organization to help, follow this link.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.