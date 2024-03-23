Veteran Cayetano Tony Acevedo tells his story in latest Voices of Veterans

Mar. 22—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. is proud to introduce the next installment of the series highlighting the VLB's Voices of Veterans oral history program. In this episode, we hear the story of Texas Veteran Cayetano Tony Acevedo of Corpus Christi.

To listen to Mr. Acevedo tell his story visit VoicesofVeterans.org.

Cayetano Tony Acevedo is a Native Texan who served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974. His worked in transportation and had a tour in Vietnam serving with the 3rd Brigade, 1st Calvary Division, and the 525th Military Intelligence Expeditionary Brigade. After Mr. Acevedo left the service, he became a Corpus Christi Police Officer and served for over 30 years.

He continued to be a pillar of his community when he began volunteering at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in 2011. He then joined the Memorial Service Detachment Honor Guard (MSD). As of January 2023, Mr. Acevedo has participated in an astonishing 3,000 burial services, going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure our servicemen and servicewomen are laid to rest with honor and respect.

Voices of Veterans is the first Veteran oral history program undertaken by a state agency and records the stories of Texas Veterans through their time in service and after returning home from combat.

Veterans interested in including their story in the Voices of Veterans oral history program can contact the VLB at 512-475-1248. Veterans can also fill out a contact form at VoicesofVeterans.org. Please note that the Veteran must be a resident of Texas at time of their interview.