Veteran Becomes First Ever Double Amputee Police Officer

A Marine who lost his legs in Afghanistan officially became a New York police officer on Friday.

Matias Ferreira, 28, is believed to be the very first active double amputee officer in America.

Five years ago, the Marine lost both legs below the knee after stepping on an explosive device in Afghanistan.



It's been a long road for the family man, but he now walks on two prosthetics and can run, even competing in marathons.

On Friday, Ferreira, who was elected class president by his peers, graduated from the Suffolk County New York Police Academy in Long Island. His proud wife Tiffany was in the audience with their 2-year-old daughter, Tianna.

"He said it was his dream," Tiffany said. "He said that once he was out of the military, being in law enforcement is what he wanted to do.”

