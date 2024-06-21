Veteran arrested for making threats against federal employees, President Biden supporters

A U.S. veteran living on White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico was arrested on suspicion of making threats on social media, including declaring war on the U.S., and targeting federal employees and President Joe Biden supporters, court documents show.

Joseph Rose, 27, was arrested Thursday, June 20, in connection with making threats against current and former federal employees and their family members, a complaint affidavit filed in New Mexico federal court states.

Joseph Rose

Federal court records do not list an attorney for Rose.

FBI agents received information from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division about a man named "Joey Rose" on Facebook making threats toward federal employees on social media, the affidavit states.

Social media posts declare war on U.S., threatens Biden supporters

Rose allegedly threatened to declare war on the U.S., and attack federal employees and Biden supporters.

"If Biden grants Amnesty for these illegal immigrants im officially declaring war on the United States and I will attack federal employees on sight. Yea federal government this is a direct threat," Rose allegedly wrote in the June 18 Facebook post.

The post was in reference to Biden's recent announcement of a new program aimed at helping migrant families stay together by allowing noncitizen spouses and children to apply for lawful permanent residency without leaving the country, the affidavit states.

One of several posts allegedly made by Joseph Rose, 27, threatening federal employees and supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden. Rose was arrested Thursday, June 20, 2024 by FBI agents at White Sands Missile Range.

FBI agents identified Rose as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran living on White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

In the affidavit, an FBI agent wrote, "I noted multiple instances on Joseph Rose's Facebook account that show Joseph Rose is pervasive in his threats and has a disdain for following laws.”

Agents saw photos on Rose's Facebook page of him open carrying a pistol, the affidavit states. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division had no firearms registered to Rose, which is a requirement for living on White Sands Missile Range.

More: Federal sentencing postponed for El Paso man charged in deadly Capitol riot

Another post allegedly made by Rose focused on gun control.

A May 18 post reads: "#Donotcomply If you comply with this you are an accessory to violating civil rights of American citizens which is a punishable crime. Until the 2nd Amendment of the United States is formally amended through a convention of states every gun regulation is illegal and unconstitutional."

This post included a news article reporting about a new gun law implemented in May.

One of several posts allegedly made by Joseph Rose, 27, threatening federal employees and supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden. Rose was arrested Thursday, June 20, 2024 by FBI agents at White Sands Missile Range.

A May 11 post allegedly made by Rose threatened Biden supporters.

"If you vote for Joe Biden I'll shoot you on sight for supporting pedophiles," the post states.

Army cancels trainings at White Sands due to threats

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division told FBI agents it wanted Rose removed from his home on White Sands Missile Range.

They also told agents they were forced to cancel two training activities scheduled for June 20 after learning of the threats. The trainings were canceled "due to fear of Joseph Rose having access to harm federal employees who would be on base for the trainings," the affidavit states.

More: President Biden declares major disaster in NM, approves federal aid: recap

Rose remains jailed at the Dona Ana County Jail without bond, jail records show.

No safety concerns at White Sands Missile Range, surrounding area

White Sands Missile Range officials did not confirm Rose's arrest. However, they sent a news release informing the public of an arrest made on the installation June 20 because of threats made on social media.

"Last night, federal law enforcement agents detained a civilian who resides at White Sands Missile Range," officials said in the Friday, June 21, news release. "He was detained because of comments he allegedly posted on social media. At this time, there are no safety concerns for the White Sands Missile Range installation or the surrounding communities."

No further information was released.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: White Sands man arrested for making threats against Biden supporters