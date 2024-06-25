Vestal Memorial Pool and splash pad finally open: What to know

Vestal’s Memorial Pool is officially open to the public for the summer season.

The newly renovated pool and splash pad mark a $3.6 million investment and a welcome return for the Town of Vestal after a five-year closure.

“When you take a place like this out of the community, it hurts," said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo at a press conference unveiling the renovated facility.

Vestal Memorial Pool officially announced their opening June 21, unveiling the new and improved pool house, pool and splash pad.

Vestal’s pool, which sits on Clayton Avenue, has been a centerpiece for the community for 55 years.

The 40-by-80-feet pool reaches five feet in the deep end and three feet in the shallow end. The pool will be monitored by seven lifeguards who rotate shifts every 30 minutes.

The new pool has a shallow end of 3 feet and a deep end of 5 feet, with a walk-in ramp to increase accessibility.

New features include a walk-in slope for easy accessibility and the seating areas. The splash pad features a dump bucket and water sprinklers.

“We as a community are committed to ensuring that regardless of your income status, no matter where you live, everyone deserves to have access to recreational opportunities,” said State Senator Lea Webb.

The splash pad features multiple water sprinklers, a seating area and a giant dumping bucket.

As a way to address disparities in access to recreational facilities increase public safety in areas of underserved communities New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide initiative in the beginning of the year called NY SWIMS. The goals are to close the gap not just to simple access but to skills and information as well. Throughout the state, communities will begin to see an increase in new municipal pools, swimming classes, mobile pools and the exploration of new ideas.

Vestal Memorial Pool will be open daily from 12-8 p.m. Entrance fees for children are $1 and adults are $2.

