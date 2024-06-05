Vesper woman gets 9 years for 2022 drunken driving crash that killed Casey Wulf of Port Edwards

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A 40-year-old Vesper woman was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for a Sept. 16, 2022, crash that killed Casey L. Wulf of Port Edwards.

Faith A. Walker, whose previous last name was Szelagowski before she and her ex-husband divorced, pleaded no contest Feb. 23 to homicide by drunken driving in the death of Wulf. Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter gave Walker seven years of extended supervision to follow her prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022, Wulf, 47, was driving a motorcycle west on State 54, near Green Grove Lane, when Walker hit the back of the motorcycle with her car and Wulf was thrown from the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Wulf lying motionless on State 54, and Walker and another woman were trying to give Wulf CPR, according to the complaint. A deputy coroner later declared Wulf dead at the scene.

After initially telling deputies another vehicle hit Wulf, Walker said she was following him home from a tavern and hit the back of his motorcycle, according to the complaint. She said she backed up in the road, got out of her car and started CPR, before getting back in her car and returning to the tavern for help.

More: Former Assumption High School coach and counselor accused of secretly filming students appears in court

More: Here are 5 events you don't want to miss this summer in the Wisconsin Rapids area

Walker's white Dodge Challenger was at the scene and had damage to the right front grill and hood area. Walker told a deputy she did not have a valid driver's license. She said she had been drinking and was drunk, according to the complaint. Walker had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.183%. The legal limit in Wisconsin is 0.08%.

Video camera footage from a nearby residence as well as video from the front and back of Wulf's motorcycle showed a blue SUV with black rims also was involved in the crash.

On Sept. 19, 2022, Dwayne R. Corry, 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, told deputies he drove home from the same tavern as Walker and Wulf the morning of Sept. 16, 2022, and saw a motorcycle on the left side of State 54 and a vehicle on the right and he ran something over, according to the complaint. Corry said he thought he hit a piece of the motorcycle and it sounded like plastic. He denied running over Wulf. He said he did not stop and drove home, according to the complaint.

Corry is charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and knowingly driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license resulting in great bodily harm.

Walker has been in jail pending a cash or property bail since Sept. 16, 2022. Potter gave her credit for 628 days she already served.

This story will be updated.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Faith Walker gets nine years for 2022 fatal drunken driving crash