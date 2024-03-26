Very windy, rain with some strong storms possible today; Drier weather expected midweek

WIND ADVISORY: until 6 pm Tuesday for Randolph County, Indiana

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Very windy

Rain with a few strong storms possible

Drier midweek and beyond

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Showers are likely early in the day and then a brief break is possible from late morning into the early afternoon. Models suggest some isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop during the mid to late afternoon hours.

A couple could be strong to severe with strong winds and small hail. Overall coverage of severe storms is expected to remain isolated. SPC has a SLIGHT Risk (Level 2 of 5). Breezy as well with gusts exceeding 30-40MPH at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Rainfall totals may exceed 1/2″ in spots.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible before sunrise otherwise drier. Cooler with highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Forecast has trended drier here with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible late. Highs in the middle 60s.