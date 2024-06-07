'It's very weird': Board's statement on lawsuit against elections officer raises questions

Shasta supervisor’s hardline conservative majority appears to be siding with an allegation a losing candidate has made against the county in a lawsuit challenging the results of the Board of Supervisors District 2 primary election — a civil complaint a judge wants to throw out for lack of evidence.

Supervisors Kevin Crye and Patrick Jones argued their decision to make a statement in support of Laura Hobbs' claim should not be viewed as them taking sides with her and against the county.

Hobbs sued the county registrar of voters in April, claiming the county intentionally threw the election so she would lose to the eventual winner in the March 5 primary, Allen Long. Hobbs came in second.

Supervisors on Thursday, June 6 went into closed session to discuss the lawsuit against retired Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen and Long.

Returning from closed session, County Counsel Joseph Larmour announced the board voted 3-2 to make the following statement:

Laura Hobbs, in black and facing the camera, confers with supporters after a hearing at Shasta County Superior Court on Monday, May 20, 2024.

“The Registrar of Voters made an error by not using the California Secretary of State’s randomized alphabet; as a result, the order names were listed on the ballot was not correct. California law specifies this requirement to randomly place names on the ballot to not afford any advantage to a specific candidate; instead, the name placement is essentially a lottery process. The Board majority believes this may have affected the election outcome and may have harmed those placed on the ballot. Nonetheless, the court is the trier of fact and will ultimately make the determination in this case.”

How the supervisors voted on the statement

Supervisor Chris Kelstrom joined Crye and Jones in approving making the statement. Supervisors Tim Garman and Mary Rickert voted no.

Crye, who chairs the board, did say after Larmour read the statement that he thought the error was an accident.

In a text to the Record Searchlight, Crye said the statement "isn't siding with anyone. It's simply saying there was an error made and it may have impacted the results/outcome."

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye, right, gets ready to gavel the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting as District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones looks on. It was Crye's first meeting as board chairman.

As for why the board felt compelled to speak out, Crye said, "We have the responsibility to the public to let people know what's going on."

Supervisors Garman and Jones agreed that the board majority did not release the statement to take a side in the lawsuit, though they disagreed on the validity of Hobbs' lawsuit.

Garman said he opposed releasing the statement because there was "no ill-intent" and it's time to move on.

"If it was such a big issue, then why wasn't it challenged" when the ballots went out before the March 5 primary, Garman said. "At this point in the game, it's way too late and it's (lawsuit) nonsense and needs to be thrown out."

Jones said the issue wasn't brought up before the election because no one knew a mistake had been made. They released the statement because it's a statement of fact, he said.

"We are not really siding with anyone, other than stating a fact that a mistake was made. The ROV (registrar of voters) can't make it right, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors can't make this mistake go away or make it right. The honorable Judge (Stephen) Baker could. So it's up the court to determine if this error was substantial enough to have an affect on the outcome."

Allegation in the Hobbs lawsuit

In her lawsuit, Hobbs alleges Darling Allen failed to implement the randomized alphabet drawing done by the Secretary of State to properly place the names on the District 2 ballot, which she says violated California election code 13113(b).

If the registrar of voters had used the randomized alphabet drawing, Hobbs’ name would have appeared first on the ballot, according to the lawsuit.

Of the four candidates who ran for the District 2 post, Long earned 50.13% of the vote. Because he garnered more than 50% of the votes, he avoided a runoff in November. Hobbs came in second place, with 19.12% of votes, but she missed forcing a runoff with Long in November by 14 votes.

Shasta BOS closed-door discussion raises questions

The board's discussion raises questions whether the supervisors should have met behind closed doors to talk about the statement they released.

David Loy, legal director for the First Amendment Coalition public transparency group, said he did not know if supervisors violated the state’s open meetings law by not discussing the statement in the open and allowing residents to voice their opinion.

“I’m not sure. It’s very weird,” Loy said.

“It’s unusual. I have never heard of a similar posture where a governing body of a local agency goes into public session and makes a statement, all but falling on their sword, that says ‘they were right and we’re wrong,’“ he added.

While not commenting on the merits of the lawsuit, Loy did say, “I don’t know if this statement was a condition of a settlement. Obviously, making the statement clearly impacts the county’s position in litigation.”

Shasta searching for county new registrar of voters

Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut addresses the media after the March 5, 2024, primary election.

Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut, who has essentially run the office since Darling Allen announced her retirement in February, declined to comment on the supervisors’ statement.

Shasta County Superior Court Judge Baker has said Hobbs’ lawsuit is vague and not timely and “does not spell out sufficient grounds for an election contest.”

Baker said Hobbs’ allegations that the county intentionally threw the election in Long’s favor were vague and unsubstantiated, undercutting the public’s belief in elections.

During a court hearing on May 29, Baker emphasized how important it is “that people have confidence in the election process.”

The board majority’s statement comes five days before a scheduled Tuesday court hearing date that will give attorneys in the case a chance to argue for and against Baker’s tentative ruling to dismiss the case.

The trio’s defense also comes as supervisors are expected to appoint a new clerk/registrar of voters to replace Darling Allen by the end of the month.

Francescut has said she wants the job and she has received support from some in the community, including former Shasta County Supervisor Les Baugh.

In May, the board voted 3-1 to advertise for the job. Crye, Jones and Kelstrom were in the majority. Garman, who supported appointing Francescut to the job, voted no. Rickert was absent from the meeting.

On Thursday, supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Crye, Garman and Support Services Director Monica Fugitt to a screening panel to review applications.

Fugitt said the county had received 27 applications. The application filing deadline closed Friday.

The board also voted to move its June 18 meeting to June 17. This will allow supervisors to interview clerk/registrar of voters’ candidates in public on June 18-19.

Darling Allen’s replacement will serve the remainder of her term, which runs through 2026.

