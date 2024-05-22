‘Very, very sick:’ Mica Miller’s father-in-law weighs in on suicide

HORRRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — As News13 continues to investigate the story of Mica Miller, an Horry County woman who investigators say shot and killed herself in a North Carolina forest last month, another storyline is emerging.

News13 previously reported the sequence of events leading up to her April 27 death in Lumber River State Park, and also has looked into her husband John-Paul, pastor of Solid Rock Church in Market Common.

Mica said before her death, John-Paul harassed her and put tracking devices on her vehicle.

Recently, John-Paul’s father, Reginald Wayne Miller, shared his thoughts on Mica’s death with an international audience.

A decade ago, News13’s Trish Munn reported on a small Bible college in Marion founded and operated by Reginald Miller — and the subsequent federal charges he faced on allegations of forced labor by students.

This time, Wayne Miller reached out to the media himself, sending a length email to the website of British newspaper The Daily Mail in which he defended his son and took aim at Mica.

In the email, Wayne Miller said that Mica suffered previous psychotic episodes and had earlier tried to kill herself. At one point, he even described Mica as “a very, very sick young woman.”

And while the elder Miller is now chiming in on this latest series of events, he himself also has a headline-making past.

In 2014, Munn investigated claims at Cathedral Bible College in Marion, where international students say they were forced to work for Wayne Miller with little to no pay.

Miller was charged with crimes that carried a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Prior to those series of events, Miller faced prostitution and lewdness charges. Back in 2006, investigators said he exposed himself to an undercover police officer inside a bathroom at Myrtle Beach State Park.

Those charges were eventually wiped from his record after he took part in a pre-trial intervention program.

The Daily Mail website said that the email they received from Miller was more than 900 words long. News13 attempted to contact him but Miller’s website is down and his old number had been disconnected.

